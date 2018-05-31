Death of seaman aboard ship in King’s Lynn could lead to criminal prosecution, inquest hears

Alfred Ismaili. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family. Archant

The death of an Albanian seaman aboard a cargo ship in King’s Lynn could lead to a criminal prosecution, an inquest heard.

The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Albanian seaman Alfred Ismaili died on board the Liberian-registered SMN Explorer at King’s Lynn docks, on February 1, 2018.

An inquest review was held in Norwich on Thursday into the 36-year-old’s death.

During the hearing area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “The Martime and Coastguard Agency are investigating and so far there are suspected breaches of regulations and they may well prosecute, so we cannot continue with the inquest until criminal proceedings are completed.”

The inquest was adjourned to November 8 for another review.

Firefighters and an ambulance were called to vessel, in Alexandra Dock, at around 11am. Mr Ismaili was pronounced dead at the scene.

At his inquest opening the coroner heard he died from a blunt force trauma injury.

Mr Ismaili’s wife and three young children, who live in the port city of Durres in Albania, said they were struggling to make ends meet.

His contract of employment stated his wife and dependants would be entitled to compensation in the event of his death.

But his employer Sky Mare Navigation, which is based in Athens, said it was awaiting the outcome of the official investigation.

Earlier this year dock workers set up an online crowdfunding page to raise money for his family.

Associated British Ports (ABP) employees at King’s Lynn set themselves a target of £1,500. But donations have already passed the £1,700 mark.

A friend of Mr Ismaili’s family in Albania said: “God bless all of them, for what they are trying to help the family of Alfred. It is priceless. I’m really touched about this gesture.”

The workers’ justgiving page says: “Following reports of the struggles faced by Alfred’s wife and three young children in Albania, ABP’s team at King’s Lynn felt compelled to raise any extra funds for the family that they could.

“This year our team of ABP runners taking part in the GEAR 10k includes Carlton Mason, Simon Stafford Allen, John Jarvis, Ashley Goodey, Sam Jarvis, Ben Hunt, Thomas Brannigan and Dan Whysall.

“They would be grateful if you could help them achieve their fund raising target.”