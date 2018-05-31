Fundraising group holds garden party for British Heart Foundation

A garden party has been held on the seafront to help raise funds for potentially life-saving research.

The British Heart Foundation held a fundraising tea party on the seafront Picture: Dawne Hart The British Heart Foundation held a fundraising tea party on the seafront Picture: Dawne Hart

The party took place at 54 South Beach Parade on Wednesday afternoon and was organised by the Great Yarmouth fundraising group for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), with teas, coffees sandwiches and cakes on offer.

The group was recently founded in support of the national heart charity and this was their first fundraising event. All the money raised will go towards BHF research to help prevent and treat heart and circulatory disease.

Dawne Hart, BHF Fundraising Manager for Norfolk, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the GT Yarmouth Fundraising Group for their support. The money raised helps fund ground-breaking discoveries and identify new treatments that could help save more people from the devastating effects of heart disease.”

There are currently around 13,300 people in Great Yarmouth living with cardio vascular disease.