Lifeboat rescues three people on inflatable dinghy floating three quarters of a mile out to sea

PUBLISHED: 20:34 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:34 24 August 2018

A lifeboat was called to rescue three people who were drifting three quarters of a mile off shore in an inflatable dinghy - just before stormy weather arrived.

Sea Palling lifeboat said it was called at 3.15pm on Friday to look for the dinghy near Waxham.

They were found roughly three quarters of a mile off shore in a “distressed state”, the lifeboat crew said, and “cold and very scared”.

The inflatable, which had suffered engine failure, was towed back to shore to Bacton and Winterton coastguard.

The lifeboat crew said on Facebook: “A challenging beaching in heavy swell brought all parties safely ashore and into the arms of concerned, but relieved family.

“The coastguards provided warmth and calming support to the casualties.”

The crew said the lifeboat was returned safely to Sea Palling “as storm conditions approached”.

