Memorial walk to raise funds for children who have lost a parent in the Armed Forces

Nikki Scott of Scotty's Little Soldiers, with her children Kai and Brooke. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

A children’s charity will be hosting its first memorial walk to raise funds for children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces.

The walk is being organised by King’s Lynn-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers and will take place on Sunday, September 30 at Sandringham Country Park.

The charity was set up by war widow Nikki Scott, after her husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

This year’s Hero Walk will begin with a warm up starting at 10.30am before the walk begins at 11.00am and there will be a host of games, competitions and a picnic for families to enjoy.

Nikki Scott said: “It’s our very first memorial walk and we’re hoping that we’re joined on the day by people who want to remember someone special to them. It will be a day of reflection but also a day to smile and have fun.”

To register your place visit: www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/herowalk.