Norfolk nature trust receives grant for seating areas

PUBLISHED: 12:13 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 01 August 2018

Youngsters enjoying the Scole Nature Trail. Picture: Scole Nature Trail Trust

Scole Nature Trail Trust has been awarded a grant for £1,000 to help fund new seating and tables around the park by Calor’s annual funding scheme.

The aim of fund is to give communities the chance to gain grants for projects that will improve local life.

A group of volunteers formed the Scole Nature Trail Trust with the aim of creating and maintaining a miniature parkland with footpaths and a wildlife habitat.

Leigh Trevail, trustee from Scole Nature Trail Trust said: “We desperately need seating and tables at strategic points around the park and on the footpaths.

“These would be for either a short rest or just to sit and watch the river go by whilst taking in the view or listening to the birds singing.”

With a total fund of £50,000, this year the energy supplier’s scheme has offered funding for 21 different projects, with prize pots ranging from £1,000 up to £5,000.

