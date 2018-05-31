Search

Sci-fi convention set to land in Norwich next month

PUBLISHED: 08:20 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 07 August 2018

Predator (Stuart Hezzell) at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Predator (Stuart Hezzell) at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Science fiction fans are going to be transported to a galaxy far, far away when a TV, film and comic convention lands in Norwich later this year.

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Josh Bradley, 12, gets a selfie with Paul Taylor who is dressed as Rogue Trooper from 2000AD magazine. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Josh Bradley, 12, gets a selfie with Paul Taylor who is dressed as Rogue Trooper from 2000AD magazine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tim Russ from Star Trek Voyager, Jon Campling and Louis Cordice from the Harry Potter series and Ryan Gage from The Hobbit will be helping  to bring NOR-CON to life  at the Norfolk Showground.

Shane Rimmer and Matt Zimmerman, the voices of Scott Tracy and Alan Tracy in Thunderbirds, are also among the names signed up to the event which takes place next month.

The annual science fiction spectacular, which started in 2009, has moved to the Norfolk Showground and was last year extended from a one day event to a two day show.

Mark Dean, director of Nor-Con Events Limited, said fans can once again look forward to a two day spectacular, which takes place between Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30, with something for everyone.

He said: “As ever, we bring you some of the stars of TV and film and this year, all the way from Los Angeles we are bringing you Star Trek Voyagers very own Vulcan officer “Tuvok”, played by actor Tim Russ.

“Ryan Gage will also be in the line-up, Ryan played Alfrid Lickspittle alongside Norfolk’s very own Stephen Fry in The Hobbit movies. Tim and other guests will be available for autographs, photoshoots and stage chats over the weekend.”

There will also be a Cosplay competition and traders on hand at NOR-CON which this year will be supporting East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH).

Log onto www.nor-con.co.uk for tickets or more information.

