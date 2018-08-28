Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Schools challenged to produce cultural artefacts to mark centenary of women’s suffrage

PUBLISHED: 14:10 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:10 02 September 2018

Louise Gooch and Tess Gandy who are organising the challenge and event. Picture: Conor Matchett

Louise Gooch and Tess Gandy who are organising the challenge and event. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Schools have been invited to take part in a challenge to commemorate the centenary anniversary of women getting the vote.

Organised by Waveney District councillors Louise Gooch, Tess Gandy, and Caroline Topping, schools in Waveney are being encouraged to produce pieces of work that explore, commemorate and celebrate the Representation of the People Act which saw the first women get the right to vote.

Pupils are being asked to create a poem, play script, photograph, art work, speech, and any other cultural artefact that could be displayed and/or performed at the event.

A prize will be available for the best entry from each school with a prize for the overall winner for Waveney.

The challenge is open to all high schools and colleges in Waveney plus East Norfolk Sixth Form College, with closing date for entries on Friday, October 19.

The celebrations of the centenary are due to take place on Saturday, October 27 at the United Reformed Church in Lowestoft.

Councillor Louise Gooch said the project is designed to engage young people in what it means to have the vote.

She said: “The main aim is to have young people engaging with the idea of being able to vote in whatever way they would like, whether it be poetry, photography, textiles, as indeed the original campaign was.

“It was a multifaceted campaign with tapestries, embroideries and banners, they did everything to raise the profile of working class people to have the vote, to extend the franchise to both men and women.”

Councillor Tess Gandy added: “Our focus from a Waveney District Council basis is to be an educational angle so we can engage with a lot of the schools and it is about trying to get young people to appreciate the importance of what that movement meant, not just for women but for men as well.

“We want it to be community focused across the whole of Waveney not just Lowestoft, there is quite a lot going on in Beccles, so it should be a really interesting time in October.”

For more information, contact Louise Gooch, Tess Gandy, Caroline Topping or Waveney District Council’s head of communities Nicole Rickard.

Most Read

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast