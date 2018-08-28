Santas wanted despite it being August

Norfolk attractions are looking to recruit Santas despite it being August. Picture: Getty Archant

It’s a wonderful time of the year. No, not the August summer holidays but the season of goodwill and already the hunt is on for people in the Christmas spirit.

We may be a four months away from the festive period but that has not stopped Norfolk attractions advertising to recruit those with plenty of ‘ho-ho-ho’ to don Santa outfits.

Bressingham Garden Centre, near Diss, is looking for a Santa Claus to work in its grotto and at various events throughout the Christmas period. Applicants, they state, must be: “Well versed in all aspects of Christmas but above all love interaction with children and be able to think on their feet to make the experience as magical as possible.”

Center Parcs at Elveden is looking for “confident, kind and jolly people”. “From the moment you step into the red suit you’ll be totally focused on the job at hand, regaling stories from the North Pole and asking children about their Christmas list,” they state.

Meanwhile Cherry Lane Garden Centre at Pulham Market is seeking “elves” to help Santa.