Sandringham hosts two day food and drink fest

PUBLISHED: 09:53 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:53 02 August 2018

Crowds are expected to flock to the event. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Foodies will be flocking to Sandringham for a two day celebration of just about everything you can eat or drink.

Richard Bainbridge is among the celebrity chefs who will be demonstrating their skills. Picture: Katja BainbridgeRichard Bainbridge is among the celebrity chefs who will be demonstrating their skills. Picture: Katja Bainbridge

The Royal Estate is hosting its fourth Food and Drink Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrity chefs will be showing off their skills, led by Levi Roots (12-noon/2.30pm Sat), Ursula Ferrigno (1pm/3.30pm Sat) and Norfolk’s own Richard Bainbridge, EDP columnist and owner of the Norwich restaurant Benedicts (11am and 1.45pm Sat).

Sunday’s bill includes Matt Tebbutt (1pm/3.30pm), Phil Vickery (11am/1.45pm) and Chantelle Nicholson (12-noon/2.30pm).

Food halls offer the chance to try before you buy, with meats, artisan cheeses, seafoods, pies, oils, breads, spices and sauces. There are also wines, beers, ciders, spirits, teas and coffees.

Singer turned sauce maker Levi Roots will also be appearing Pictyre: JLASinger turned sauce maker Levi Roots will also be appearing Pictyre: JLA

Posh pots, knives and tableware will also be on show, along with sharpeners and cleaners.

The Piazza is the place to eat and drink, soak up the sun and enjoy live music throughout the day.

Norfolk produce nestles with food from around the world, including street food, Indian, Greek, Caribbean, Thai and Vietnamese.

Children’s workshops will be on offer, in the Piazzza, as well as fairground rides and Pinxtons Puppets.

There will also be a special Fruit de Mer pop-up seafood restaurant event.

It is limited to 45 diners each day who will sample crabs, clams, lobsters, langoustines, scallops, whelks and winkles.

Tickets for the seafood are sold separately to admission to the festival.

The real ale marquee is a beer festival in itself, with 12 ales on offer from the Tydd Steam Brewery, Austin Dyke Brewery and Beeston Brewery.

Delights to sample include Chicken Choker (amber), Long Lane Brexit and Afternoon Delight.

Craft displays include glass blowing, blacksmiths and chainsaw carving, while work by artists and craftsfolk will be on show in the Mark Anthony Gallery.

The festival is open from 10am - 6pm each day. Tickets on the gate are priced £9 (adult) £8 (conc) and £4 (children). Parking is free.

Dogs on leads are allowed, but are not permitted to enter any of the food halls and there are no doggy activities at the show.

