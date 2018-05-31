Councillor braves hail and thunderstorms in Atlantic Ocean race

Sandra Squire sailing across the North Atlantic Ocean Picture: Courtesy of Sandra Squire Courtesy of Sandra Squire

As Norfolk basked in a heatwave, one woman battled the North Atlantic Ocean on a 4000-mile race across the world.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Norfolk councillor Sandra Squire has returned home after sailing 4,112 miles in the final leg of the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race Picture: Courtesy of Sandra Squire West Norfolk councillor Sandra Squire has returned home after sailing 4,112 miles in the final leg of the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race Picture: Courtesy of Sandra Squire

West Norfolk councillor Sandra Squire experienced hail, snow, fog and thunderstorms on the final leg of the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race as a member of Team Great Britain.

“The ocean is really incredible, it looks different every time you see it,” she said. “The wildlife is amazing, we saw dolphins and sea birds most days.”

The team set off from New York on June 25 and arrived more than a month later at Liverpool on July 28.

But Ms Squire said she was saddened to see the amount of plastic waste in the ocean, adding: “It really is heartbreaking.”

Her next challenge will be the 2019 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, rowing 3000 miles from the Canaries to Antigua, with the Norfolk Broards, Norfolk’s first ocean rowing team.