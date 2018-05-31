Sand sculpting skills to be showcased at special beach event

Examples of the marine themed sand sculptures. Picture: Sand in Your Eye Archant

People are being encouraged to join Suffolk Wildlife Trust and create sand sculptures of marine animals on the beach at a special event this weekend.

A sand sculpting extravaganza will take centre stage this Sunday afternoon (August 12) between 12.30pm and 5pm on Lowestoft beach, next to Claremont Pier.

The event forms part of National Marine Week, during which time Wildlife Trusts around the country run hundreds of marine and coastal inspired activities. A spokesman said: “Come and help us create sand sculptures using nature’s giant sketch book to illustrate our vision for UK seas in the future – full of marine life and thriving. The sand sculpting event will highlight the variety of marine animals living in our seas and gives us the opportunity to engage people with how fabulous our seas are, the threats they face but most importantly what we can all do at home can do to help our marine wildlife.”

Sand in your Eye, who will be creating the sand sculptures, added: “We like to create inspirational and fun pieces that will make you laugh and think, shout out in amazement, and perhaps even shed a tear.”

Bring appropriate clothing, plenty of water, sun cream and your sand sculpting skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult.