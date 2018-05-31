Memorial match to celebrate the lives of Sam Jaggard and Kathryn Rivett

The charity match in memory of Kathryn Rivett and Sam Jaggard. A banner showing the two teenagers. PICTURE: Mick Howes. Archant

Hundreds of people are set to gather as a memorial day celebrates the lives of two popular teenagers.

Action from the Sam Jaggard and Kathryn Rivett Charity Memorial Match and Fun Day in 2017. Picture: Bryan Grint Action from the Sam Jaggard and Kathryn Rivett Charity Memorial Match and Fun Day in 2017. Picture: Bryan Grint

A charity football match and family fun day will take centre stage in south Lowestoft over the bank holiday weekend.

Sam Jaggard and Kathryn Rivett died in a car crash at Gillingham in July 2012, and since then a charity football match and family fun day to remember the 18-year-olds and raise money for good causes has been held in their name.

The seventh annual event will be staged at Kirkley and Pakefield FC’s ground in Walmer Road on Sunday, August 26, with gates opening at noon as a rematch kicks off at 1pm between teams made up of Sam’s friends and the friends of his brother TJ (Tom Jaggard).

Sam and Kathryn, who both lived in Carlton Colville and attended Kirkley High School, suffered fatal injuries in the collision on the A143/A146 Norwich Road six years ago.

Organised once more by Sam’s mum Chris Lea, there will be stalls, games, face painting, a bouncy castle and barbecue, with live music from 3pm from Jolie Harvey and Calvin Chadwick and a “massive raffle,” fearturing a range of top prizes.

Kathryn’s parents Martin and Lyn Rivett will be in attendance once more overseeing the children’s games stalls, with all the money raised on the day to be split between the charities chosen by Sam’s and Kathryn’s families.

This will see half of the money go to the Waveney Deaf Children’s Society, with Daniel Jillings kicking the match off on the day. Two other worthy causes will also benefit from the other half of the money – the Lowestoft Thursday Club, which is a voluntary run charity for adults with learning disabilities in the Waveney area that is held at Ormiston Denes Academy; and the other part will go to a youth football team in the area in memory of Jason Grimmer – Sam’s former football manager – who died earlier this year. A new trophy – the Jason Grimmer man of the match award – will also be presented.

Entry on the day will be £2 for adults and £1 for children.

For more information on the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/171277346882500/ on Facebook.