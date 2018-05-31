Sackfuls of waste removed from beach at Big Coast Clean Up event

Volunteers collecting rubbish and litter from the North Denes dunes and beach at Lowestoft as part of the campaign by the EDP and Lowestoft Journal joining forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up.

Discarded cigarette butts, broken bottles, glass, food wrappers, cans, baby wipes and even a dumped settee in a hedge.

Volunteers with some of the rubbish and litter they have cleared from the North Denes dunes and beach at Lowestoft as part of the campaign by the EDP and Lowestoft Journal joining forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up.

They were just some of the items that dedicated volunteers picked up at the latest Big Coast Clean Up event at Lowestoft.

About 60 people turned out from across Waveney to join in with efforts to keep our beautiful beaches free from litter, as The EDP and Lowestoft Journal joined forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up for a combined effort to clean up the sands, dunes and hedges at North Denes beach.

The team of volunteers donned gloves, grabbed litter pickers and rubbish bags all in a bid to help protect our marine environment by keeping our beautiful beaches clean.

The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up – a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of keeping our coastline clean – hit Lowestoft on Sunday and Samantha Edmonds, a voluntary ambassador for the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up organisation, was delighted with the turnout.

Volunteers at work clearing rubbish and litter from the North Denes dunes and beach at Lowestoft as part of the campaign by the EDP and Lowestoft Journal joining forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up.

“I am really pleased and overwhelmed with how many people turned out,” Miss Edmonds said.

“We have picked up bricks, bottles, glass, beer cans, friers, tables, old pieces of timber, chairs and we even spotted a sofa in a hedge, which was quite shocking. A lot of rubbish has been collected and it is a bit bittersweet, because of how much is here and has been picked up, but at the same time it is really impressive what we have achieved in a couple of hours.”

Organisers thanked the support of all the volunteers who attended, and Morrisons in Pakefield for donating 50 bottles of water. Sheryl Rumble, community champion at the Morrisons store, also took part in the clean-up. Thomas, Chloe and Lynda took part as a family, and Lynda said: “It is disgusting really some of the items that have been dumped.”

Simon Fuller, from Lowestoft, added: “I am pleased to have been part of the clean-up and particularly with the amount of waste we have collected and removed from this lovely area.”

Volunteers at work clearing rubbish and litter from the North Denes dunes and beach at Lowestoft as part of the campaign by the EDP and Lowestoft Journal joining forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up.

Next Saturday, August 25 the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up will arrive in Great Yarmouth. The beach clean starts at Britannia Pier at 10am. Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk call 01493 847958, or alternatively turn up on the day.