Wheelchair basketball star set to shine on national stage

A talented student will appear alongside some of the most gifted school-age athletes in the country after being chosen as part of the wheelchair basketball squad.

Ryan Revell, from Bungay, will represent England Central at this year’s School Games national finals, which are taking place at Loughborough University from Thursday, August 30 to Sunday, September 2.

The event gives young athletes, competing in a variety of different sports, an experience of high level competition in an environment similar to an Olympic or Paralympic Games.

The 18-year-old Easton College student already boasts an impressive track record and is set to make an impact on the bigger stage.

As a member of Norwich Lowriders Wheelchair Basketball Club Mr Revell helped his team earn a top six finish in the national U19 tournament.

Ali Oliver, chief executive officer of the Youth Sport Trust said the competition provided the Bungay youngster with an incredible chance to showcase his skills.

She said: “The School Games national finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Ryan.

“Competitors get a real taste of what it is like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

More than 1,400 athletes will compete across 11 sports at the school games – five of which include disability disciplines.

An event spokesman said: “Ryan will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.

“Previous competitors include Paralympics champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock and Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

“At the event Ryan will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level. He will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in a School Games ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.”

The 2018 School Games is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils and is delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

