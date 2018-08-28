Pose like Putin in your own Russian truck

East Anglian Motor Auctions. The Zil 131 military vehicle. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

How do you fancy posing like Putin, scowling and muscle-topped in the cab of a rugged Russian army truck?

Well you can - if you have up to £10,000 to spare and somewhere to park the truck.

For East Anglian Motor Auctions in Wymondham is putting the Soviet-era vehicle under the hammer at its next Plant and Machinery Auction on Thursday, September 6.

Affectionately known as ZIL 131, the 1978 truck is a general multi-purpose vehicle. The truck has six wheels and weighs three-and-a-half tons.

Damian Thomas of East Anglian Motor Auctions described the truck as a “particularly rare and interesting entry”, adding: “It would be an incredible camper if converted, being able to take on the toughest terrain.”

Tristram Belemore-Smith, auctioneer, said: “We got it because a guy came in off the street and booked it in. It’s the first one there’s been for me.

“I think it will make about £8-10,000.”

Richard Moore, of Richard Moore Engineering in March, deals in Russian military vehicle sales.

He said: “It’s quite an unusual thing to find in a UK auction. There’s a few about in the country, probably 100 or so, and 95pc originate from here, meaning they were brought over a while ago.

“It’s quite difficult to judge how much they will be, they can go for £3,000 or £12,000 - it depends on what people are willing to pay.

“One fact that comes to mind is it does seven miles per gallon of petrol.”

Mr Moore added: “ZIL were the bread and butter of the Soviet Union military. There were about a million of these trucks built. When the Cold War ended the Soviets left the majority of their equipment behind in bits of eastern Europe. This one probably came from Czechoslovakia.

“With the radio unit and radio jamming device, and aerial on the roof it would probably have been used for signalling. There’s about 40 different variants based on the same type of truck with different uses.

“They were all the same shape design so they could go through tunnels on trains.”

For further information regarding the vehicle, contact East Anglian Motor Auctions on 01953 859180 or email enquiries@eama-norwich.co.uk