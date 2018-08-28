Search

Runton Coastwatch calls for new recruits to boost north Norfolk service

PUBLISHED: 16:02 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:15 04 September 2018

Steve Atkins, deputy station manager, and Linda Lawrence, station manager, receiving their ten-year and five-year awards respectively. Photo: Linda Lawrence

A north Norfolk coastwatch team is calling for more volunteers to help keep a lookout along our coastline.

Cubs at Runton Coastwatch. Photo: Linda LawrenceCubs at Runton Coastwatch. Photo: Linda Lawrence

The Runton Coastwatch station is hoping to boost its numbers and offer its services seven days a week.

Linda Lawrence, caretaker manager at Runton, and Caister Coastwatch manager, said: “It’s a great way to get involved with the community and to meet new people.

“We do three hour shifts and we’re currently open 10am to 4pm Saturday to Wednesday.”

The watch, which is based at the Runton carpark, on Beach Road, currently has around six volunteers, and is looking for as many new recruits as possible to offer a daily watch.

The coastwatch at Runton. Photo: Linda LawrenceThe coastwatch at Runton. Photo: Linda Lawrence

Mrs Lawrence said: “National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) watchkeepers provide the eyes and ears along our coastline, carrying out a visual watch, particularly observing the activities of vulnerable people on the beach, keeping a watchful eye on shipping, monitoring radio channels and conducting a listening watch in poor visibility.”

She added: “Watchkeepers are trained to deal with emergencies.

“The full training by NCI ensures that rigorous standards are met but all this is done at your own pace on watch.

“Our volunteers, both male and female come from all walks of life and offer a wide range of skills and experience.

The watch works with the Coastguard and Border Force.

Anyone who wants to join Runton Coastwatch should contact the station manager on 07944047392 or 01692 671913, or email caister@nci.org.uk, who will be happy to answer any questions you may have about becoming a volunteer.

