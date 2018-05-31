Ruddy Muddy co-artist describes terrifying moments she witnessed mountain rescues

Lynsey Cole with her uncle Alan Darkins and cousin Jack Darkins. Picture: Lynsey Cole Lynsey Cole

One half of Norfolk’s famous mud art team has overcome her fear of heights when she took on Ben Nevis for charity.

The mountain rescue helicopter was spotted out twice on their climb, Picture: Lynsey Cole The mountain rescue helicopter was spotted out twice on their climb, Picture: Lynsey Cole

Lynsey Cole, aka Damsel Dragonfly and ‘partner in grime’ of Ruddy Muddy, was climbing Ben Nevis for local charity Tia’s Treasures, which help support Young Epilepsy and buy equipment for families to help warn of a seizure.

Ms Cole, 44, said: “Whilst we were climbing we saw the mountain rescue teams come out twice. On the one hand it was reassuring to see the amazing work they do, and on the other hand it made you realise that we weren’t just doing a nice little walk, and that something could go really wrong, and that was scary.”

Ms Cole, a mum of four, continued: “There was one point when I had to climb over a series of boulders, at the edge of the mountain. It was windy and rainy, and I was terrified of my foot slipping.”

Ms Cole, who lives near Thetford, walked the trek with her uncle Alan Darkins and cousin Jack Darkins. Their total has not been calculated, but is in the hundreds.