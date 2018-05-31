Search

Ruddy Muddy pays tribute to the Dam Busters with van art

PUBLISHED: 13:10 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 10 August 2018

Ruddy Muddy artwork was spotted this morning. Photo: Archant

Archant

Another impressive mudsterpeice by the Norfolk artist was spotted on the roads today.

This artwork was created to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dam Busters famous raid on German dams, which took place in May this year.

The raid, named Operation Chastise, was carried out by Royal Airforce 617 Squadron, who later became known as the Dam Busters.

Last month Ruddy Muddy also created a piece of RAF-themed artwork to honour the RAF’s centenary which was marked on July 11 of this year. It was put to auction to raise fund for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Speaking about his Dam Busters piece, Ruddy Muddy said: “I finished it pretty much the day before the anniversary of that famous mission.

“I had done a few pieces already for the RAF 100th Anniversary and a few people mentioned the Dam Busters then. With the squadron on their way to RAF Marham I just had to do something.

“It was mentioned that it would be nice to include the last surviving British member of the squadron that flew that famous night, Johnny Johnson. Both pictures are of him, one from back in his service days and one of him recently.”

Have you seen the Dam Busters van? Let us know in the comments.

