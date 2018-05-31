Firefighters battle large rubbish fire in the early hours

Firefighters rushed to battle a large rubbish fire in the early hours of the morning.

Two crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called at 2.19 am today (Friday, August 24) to deal with the blaze along the A143 at Gillingham.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “Two crews from Lowestoft South and Beccles were called just after 2.15am to reports of a fire on Yarmouth Road.

“When they arrived they found an 25m by 5m area of rubbish well alight.

“The crews used hose reel jets to put out the fire and a time of stop was called at 3.44am.”

It is not yet known what started the fire.

Suffolk Police have been made aware of the incident.