Norfolk town able to order defibrillator after community donation

The president of Diss Waveney Rotary Club, Pat Mordey, presents a cheque for £100.00 to the chairman of Roydon Parish Council, Paul Curson. towards a defibrillator for Roydon. Picture: Diss Waveney Rotary Club Archant

A Norfolk town has been able to order a defibrillator after a community group donation.

Roydon Parish Council was presented with a cheque for £100 from the Diss Waveney Rotary Club.

The money was collected as part of the club’s Santa Sleigh ride that it took around the streets of Roydon during the run up to Christmas last year.

Chairman of Roydon Parish Council, Paul Curson, was presented with the cheque by president of the Rotary Club Pat Mordey.

He said: “We have now been able to order the defibrillator which will be installed at the village hall.

“The donation is very welcome and it will go towards the installation and further training on how to use it.”

Roydon Parish Council also received a grant from South Norfolk Council to help purchase the life-saving equipment.

The defibrillator will be the same as those installed in neighbouring Diss.