Rotary Club of King’s Lynn recognised for their support to youth services

Rotarian Dr Paul Richards, rotary club community service chairman Steve Roberts, sea cadets' president Paul Bland and rotary club vice president Pip Rippengill. Picture: Ron Jackson Archant

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has been recognised for their support and contribution to scouting.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes after the club made a donation of £3,100 to the King’s Lynn Sea Scouts to go towards a new rowing boat.

Whilst the TS Vancouver, near the Hanse House, already have a boat, the number of cadets able to use it at any one time was limited.

The new boat will accommodate eight cadets, which will double the present number of youngsters who can get on the water.

King’s Lynn historian and Rotarian Dr Paul Richards has maintained a close connection with TS Vancouver and he had asked the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn whether they could help.

The club was presented with a Youth Service Award Certificate by the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians (IFSR) which recognises exceptional and exemplary service in support of IFSR activities or the scout movement.