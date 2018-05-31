Search

Homeless charity to offer counselling service thanks to donation boost

PUBLISHED: 13:08 10 August 2018

The Rotary Club of King's Lynn have donated £1,000 to the One to One Project and the Purfleet Trust Picture: Courtesy of the Purfleet Trust

A £1,000 donation will help a homeless charity offer a dedicated counselling service to those in need.

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn have raised money to fund the One To One Project in King’s Lynn, which will provide the Purfleet Trust with three counsellors for three years.

The service will provide 12 hours of counselling a week alongside a weekly group session.

Paula Hall, chief executive at the Purfleet Trust, said: “The counselling project at Purfleet will make a real difference to many people - a dedicated counselling service for homeless people has been our aspiration for several years.

“It’s through the generosity of local funders that we are now able to make this a reality, we are already hearing success stories from people who have benefitted from One To One counselling.

“We expect to be able to offer this service to over 50 people a year.”

Charlie, 48, a client at the Purfleet Trust, said he has received counselling in the past eight weeks and found the service very beneficial.

He added: “My life has always been messed up and I have just gone from one bad decision to another.

“I started going to counselling, it’s been hard work but I now understand why I am like this and I’m now working to overcome my issues and find ways to help me make better choices moving forward.

“I am really grateful for the chance they’ve given me and my counsellor, it’s made such a difference to my life.”

