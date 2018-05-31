Case of man accused of murder in Rose Lane stabbing delayed for medical reports

The case of a man accused of the murder of 48-year-old David Hastings on June 23 in a stabbing at Rose Lane car park in Norwich has been delayed for medical reports.

Picture of David Hastings (right) left at murder scene at Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh Picture of David Hastings (right) left at murder scene at Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Monday afternoon.

Wearing a blue jumper and pink trousers, Heinbergs spoke only to confirm has name and age, and to ask to appear in court in person on the next occasion.

Ian James, defending Heinbergs, told the court a psychiatrist had attempted to visit Belmarsh to conduct an assessment, but the prison said he was not there.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for a date to be fixed, adding: “The reporting psychiatrist endeavoured to see the defendant on several occasions and to be restricted to the video link is unsatisfactory.

“The doctor needs more time to see the defendant properly, ideally face to face.”

Heinbergs, formerly of Anne Bartholomew Road, Thetford, was remanded into custody.