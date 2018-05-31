Man charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

Baldwins Skip Hire in Besthorpe Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A 47-year-old is due to appear in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a man at a skip hire firm in Besthorpe.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone. James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

James Criddle, 29, from Watton, died in an incident involving machinery while working at Baldwins Skip Hire on May 15, 2017.

Robert Baldwin, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the industrial incident, police said.

The company, Baldwins Skip Hire, is also charged under the Heath and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare.

It follows an investigation by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, working with the Health and Safety Executive.

Baldwin will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 10.

An inquest review into Mr Criddle’s death is due to take place at Carrow House in Norwich on September 10, 2018.