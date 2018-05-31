Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 08 August 2018

Baldwins Skip Hire in Besthorpe Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Baldwins Skip Hire in Besthorpe Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A 47-year-old is due to appear in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a man at a skip hire firm in Besthorpe.

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

James Criddle, 29, from Watton, died in an incident involving machinery while working at Baldwins Skip Hire on May 15, 2017.

Robert Baldwin, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the industrial incident, police said.

The company, Baldwins Skip Hire, is also charged under the Heath and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare.

It follows an investigation by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, working with the Health and Safety Executive.

Baldwin will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 10.

An inquest review into Mr Criddle’s death is due to take place at Carrow House in Norwich on September 10, 2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast