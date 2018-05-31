Lifeboat crew search area after surfboard is spotted

Southwold Lifeboat, the Annie Tranmer on a previous call-out. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A lifeboat crew was launched to search the area following reports that a surfboard had been spotted.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RNLI Southwold Lifeboat launched about 12.30pm on Saturday, August 18 after a surfboard had reportedly been sighted two-and-a-half miles east of Easton Broad.

However the search was to no unveil and nothing was found.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said: “We were launched today at 12.30pm to reports of sighting of a surfboard and to conduct a search in the area to locate the board, which was spotted by a passing yacht.

“Sadly they lost sight of this so an expanding box search was conducted at the last known position - again with nothing found. The lifeboat was released to return to station with nothing found.”