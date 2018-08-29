Search

Hovercraft rescues five people, including two children, cut off by the tide

29 August, 2018 - 18:01
The Tamar launch in Cromer. Picture: Paul Russell

The Tamar launch in Cromer. Picture: Paul Russell

Archant

It was a busy day for RNLI teams on the north Norfolk coast, with two call-outs within 75 minutes of each other.

The UK Coastguard requested the launch of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft to reports of five people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island, Brancaster, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, August 28.

The three adults and two children were taken on board the hovercraft and landed on the beach into the care of the local coastguard response team.

On the same day, just before 6pm, reports came in from the coastguard of a crew member on a survey boat with abdominal pains who needed to be brought to shore. Cromer RNLI immediately responded to the request and the lifeboat travelled the mile off-shore to pick up the patient.

An ambulance was requested to meet the lifeboat and transfer the patient to hospital. At 6.30pm the handover had been accomplished.

