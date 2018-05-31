RNLI and Coastguard join forces for Sheringham lifeboat day

Young lifeboat day visitors pose for a photo with Sheringham RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk Archant

More than 1,000 people turned out to Sheringham’s annual lifeboat day, held at the RNLI boathouse at the weekend.

Cromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk Cromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Locals and holidaymakers had a chance to see Sheringham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows, which was joined by the Cromer Tamar offshore lifeboat and the Bristows Coastguard helicopter to stage a series of dramatised rescues.

Other attractions included a tombola, a raffle of maritime artwork and a demonstration by Norwich Model Boat Club on the Leas boating pond.

The dramatic helicopter 'rescue' staged as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk The dramatic helicopter 'rescue' staged as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Visitors also had a chance to chat to the RNLI ‘face to face’ team about sea safety and supporting the charity’s fundraising efforts.

Afternoon events were rounded up with a performance by local songsters the Sheringham Shantymen and a lifeboat service led by Major Janet Bishop of Sheringham Salvation Army.

Trying on the crew's kit at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk Trying on the crew's kit at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Thanking all those who helped make the event a success, Sheringham lifeboat chairman Phil Hawes said: “We are there each and every day of the year to offer assistance to those in peril on the sea and we couldn’t exist without the great support we receive.”