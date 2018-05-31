Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RNLI and Coastguard join forces for Sheringham lifeboat day

PUBLISHED: 10:35 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 August 2018

Young lifeboat day visitors pose for a photo with Sheringham RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Young lifeboat day visitors pose for a photo with Sheringham RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Archant

More than 1,000 people turned out to Sheringham’s annual lifeboat day, held at the RNLI boathouse at the weekend.

Cromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.ukCromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Locals and holidaymakers had a chance to see Sheringham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows, which was joined by the Cromer Tamar offshore lifeboat and the Bristows Coastguard helicopter to stage a series of dramatised rescues.

Other attractions included a tombola, a raffle of maritime artwork and a demonstration by Norwich Model Boat Club on the Leas boating pond.

The dramatic helicopter 'rescue' staged as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.ukThe dramatic helicopter 'rescue' staged as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Visitors also had a chance to chat to the RNLI ‘face to face’ team about sea safety and supporting the charity’s fundraising efforts.

Afternoon events were rounded up with a performance by local songsters the Sheringham Shantymen and a lifeboat service led by Major Janet Bishop of Sheringham Salvation Army.

Trying on the crew's kit at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.ukTrying on the crew's kit at Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Thanking all those who helped make the event a success, Sheringham lifeboat chairman Phil Hawes said: “We are there each and every day of the year to offer assistance to those in peril on the sea and we couldn’t exist without the great support we receive.”

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast