RNLI and Coastguard join forces for Sheringham lifeboat day
PUBLISHED: 10:35 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 August 2018
Archant
More than 1,000 people turned out to Sheringham’s annual lifeboat day, held at the RNLI boathouse at the weekend.
Locals and holidaymakers had a chance to see Sheringham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows, which was joined by the Cromer Tamar offshore lifeboat and the Bristows Coastguard helicopter to stage a series of dramatised rescues.
Other attractions included a tombola, a raffle of maritime artwork and a demonstration by Norwich Model Boat Club on the Leas boating pond.
Visitors also had a chance to chat to the RNLI ‘face to face’ team about sea safety and supporting the charity’s fundraising efforts.
Afternoon events were rounded up with a performance by local songsters the Sheringham Shantymen and a lifeboat service led by Major Janet Bishop of Sheringham Salvation Army.
Thanking all those who helped make the event a success, Sheringham lifeboat chairman Phil Hawes said: “We are there each and every day of the year to offer assistance to those in peril on the sea and we couldn’t exist without the great support we receive.”