Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crowds show up to support annual water festival

PUBLISHED: 13:05 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 12 August 2018

Dragon boats taking part in the race at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Dragon boats taking part in the race at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

It’s a popular annual festival guaranteed to draw the crowds.

Dragon boats taking part in the race at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Rebecca MurphyDragon boats taking part in the race at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

And despite the cooler and cloudy weather, visitors descended to Hythe Bridge for Downham Market’s 12th water festival.

They lined the banks of the Great Ouse Relief Channel and stood on top of the bridge to show their support and cheer on the 12 teams taking part in the dragon boat race.

Some of the more catchy team names included Cirrhosis of the River and Boaty McDragon Face, both representing the East of England Ambulance Service.

There were a range of stalls and refreshments for people to enjoy between the racing heats before the final.

Mayor of Downham Market Dave Sharman said: “The whole idea is it is a free day for the family.

“I think it is popular because it is a family event. We get people who enter the race from Suffolk, they come quite a distance.”

The winning team was British Sugar.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast