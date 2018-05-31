Crowds show up to support annual water festival

It’s a popular annual festival guaranteed to draw the crowds.

And despite the cooler and cloudy weather, visitors descended to Hythe Bridge for Downham Market’s 12th water festival.

They lined the banks of the Great Ouse Relief Channel and stood on top of the bridge to show their support and cheer on the 12 teams taking part in the dragon boat race.

Some of the more catchy team names included Cirrhosis of the River and Boaty McDragon Face, both representing the East of England Ambulance Service.

There were a range of stalls and refreshments for people to enjoy between the racing heats before the final.

Mayor of Downham Market Dave Sharman said: “The whole idea is it is a free day for the family.

“I think it is popular because it is a family event. We get people who enter the race from Suffolk, they come quite a distance.”

The winning team was British Sugar.