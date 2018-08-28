‘Do not touch’ - Coastguard warn public after flare causes ordnance scare

A maritime distress flare washed up on a riverbank in Winterton. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston. Archant

A discarded distress flare prompted fears of a potential ordnance after it washed up on a riverbank.

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to the banks of the River Bure on Thursday, November 1.

The team were dispatched to back up the Winterton Coastguard Rescue Team with a “potential ordnance”.

A coastguard spokesman said: “A member of the public contacted Humber Coastguard Operations Centre about a possible discarded distress flare.

“At scene a careful examination of the reported item determined it to be a ‘spent’ maritime distress flare.

“It appears to have been in the water for some time and proved to be full of mud, so was probably fired and then dropped into the water. Later to be fished out by someone and left on the riverbank.”

The spokesman added: “If you see such objects do not touch them. Report them as soon as possible so they may be safely checked out and disposed of appropriately.

“Always better to be safe than sorry. In a maritime environment dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”