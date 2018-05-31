Search

“The pain and heartache doesn’t get any easier” - missing dog owner’s heartfelt message

PUBLISHED: 10:19 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 13 August 2018

Rio went missing from Winterton Picture: Lynda Lutner

Rio went missing from Winterton Picture: Lynda Lutner

The owner of a dog that went missing on a Norfolk beach more than four months ago has issued a heartfelt message to people who have supported the search for her pointer.

Rio went missing from Winterton Picture: Lynda Lutner

Rio was last seen at Winterton beach on March 25.

His owners are French and were on holiday at the time.

Following the disappearance of the distinctive orange and white pointer his devastated owners launched an appeal to find him, with people in the area rallying to their call by taking part in searches.

The search also involved a drone and a plane and notices and signs were put up in the area.

Rio’s plight has also been highlighted on the national Dog Lost website and a Facebook page has been set up called Rio pointer Lost In Norfolk

However owner Lynda Lutner says there is still no sign of her dog and says she is grateful for the support shown by people along the Norfolk coast.

However she also described the “heartache” of not knowing where her beloved pet was.

In a statement on Facebook she said: “We’ve shared Rio’s details to as many sites as I can find. We’ve had cards printed which have been widely distributed, but still not a whisper about Rio.

“His markings are so distinctive surely someone would have noticed him?

“Perhaps he has met some accident? Perhaps someone has him who is very clever at hiding him? Or doesn’t know he is missing? Or is he still out and hiding himself? I wish we knew

“The pain and heartache doesn’t get any easier. But we are so grateful for all the people who have been active in looking for Rio and for those of you who share all his postings. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Rio, who was rescued from Spain as he was abused, is microchipped and was wearing a Union Jack collar with his identification on.

A reward is on offer.

Anyone with information should call 01692 651771 or 0776 6665684.

More information on Rio is also available at www.doglost.co.uk

