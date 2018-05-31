Search

Ring, games console and watches stolen following Norwich burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:03 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 28 August 2018

Police have issued an appeal following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A ring, games consoles and watches have been stolen following a burglary in Norwich.

Police have issued an appeal after a break-in at a property in Carrow Hill which happened sometime between Saturday, August 18 and Saturday, August 25.

Raiders forced their way into the back of the property and stole a ring, games consoles and watches.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

