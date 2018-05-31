Search

Riders to be offered free massage after north Norfolk bike ride

PUBLISHED: 15:41 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:04 02 August 2018

Free massages will be offered to Ride North Norfolk riders. Picture: Supplied by Richard Crook.

Free massages will be offered to Ride North Norfolk riders. Picture: Supplied by Richard Crook.

Riders taking part in Ride North Norfolk on August 26 will be offered a free massage after the event.

Clare Angel and her team will be offering free massages to riders in the Community Centre Garden and there will also be a bucket for optional donations to local charity First Focus Fakenham.

Richard Crook, ride organiser, said: “Massages were very popular last year and we raised over one hundred pounds for the charity. It’s part of the post ride cool down in the garden.

“We have live music, tea and cakes, South African street food and local ales. It’s a fun and friendly afternoon and a great way to relax whether you have cycled 15 miles or 100 miles. We are very lucky to have Clare and her team come along and support us and First Focus”.

Booking for Ride North Norfolk is now open through the Active Fakenham website or the Fakenham Info Hub in the market place. Alternatively, call Richard on 07887 803091.

