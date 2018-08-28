Video

Return of post office after six months will be “massive” for town

Deven Changela, who runs Watton Edwards News which will be the home of the new post office, and Tina Kiddell, Watton mayor. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

After nearly six months without a Post Office, the people of Watton will finally have somewhere to send their parcels from when the new Post Office opens in Watton Edwards News.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chandni Changela will be the new postmistress for Watton when it opens in late December or early January.

Her husband, Deven Changela, who runs Watton Edwards News, said the news the Post Office was returning was “massive” for the town.

He said: “The post office is really important for the town, it is massive for the community especially the elderly customers and to provide all the services the post office do.

“It is going to be a massive uplift when it opens which will bring people back into the town.”

He added: “I am absolutely thrilled to have the post office. To take it on, it is an honour to serve the Watton community and provide a service which we can build a long term relationship with and support the town.”

The Post Office will be open during the same hours Watton Edwards News opens, from 6am until 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 6.30am until 1pm on Sunday.

Mr Changela said: “The Post Office will be integrated into part of our till area so there will be two counters.”

Mayor of Watton, Tina Kiddell, echoed the importance of the new post office to the town.

She said: “It’s massive, absolutely massive. We are so pleased in Watton to have it back and it is a much needed service that we really missed when it wasn’t here for those few months.

“A lot of people struggled to get into the Spar which was where the other service is down the road which is a little bit too far for some of our elderly and we were losing footfall in the high street.

She added: “Getting this back here is just unbelievable and it is a long time in coming so we are really happy.

“I couldn’t be happier, Deven is well known locally and is a fantastic person in our community and we know him, he knows the community, and we are just really excited about it being here really and getting him is just the icing on the cake.”