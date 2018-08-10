Norwich City fan survey results: Supporters want safe standing and singing areas

Carrow Road. Picture by Richard Blaxall/Focus Images Ltd +44 7853 364624 26/07/2016 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City fan survey has revealed supporters want safe standing and singing areas at Carrow Road.

The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The club has today published the results of its match day experience survey which was carried out at the end of last season.

The survey, which was made available to all season ticket holders and members, received 2,439 responses.

Results of the survey show overwhelming support for a safe standing area at Carrow Road, with many believing it would improve the atmosphere.

However, less than half of those surveyed said they would like to be in the standing area to watch a match.

There was also widespread support for singing area inside the stadium, with 61pc in favour of the idea.

More than half of all fans said the club should also do more to encourage a better atmosphere through its pre-match build-up and half-time activities.

The survey also found:

• 81pc in favour of a safe standing area

• 74pc believed safe standing area would improve atmosphere

• 43pc would not want to stand in standing section to watch games

• 48pc not interested in moving into a designated singing area

• 99pc feel safe inside Carrow Road on matchdays

Norwich City said some of the feedback had already been addressed, including reducing the cost of the matchday programme this season from £3.50 to £3.

Of those who took part in the survey, 2,023 were male and 416 were female.

Forty-three percent rated the quality of stewarding at Carrow Road a four out of five.

Carrow Road’s facilities were also rated four out of five by 42pc of fans.

In regard to food outlets, more than 230 of the 1,354 who commented were satisfied with what the club had on offer.

However, there were requests for a chip van, sandwich bar and a larger selection of beers.

Joe Ferrari, director of communications, said: “We are really pleased with the robust feedback from fans who took part in the survey.

“The feedback is really valuable to us and the results have been shared right across the football club.

“We would like to thank all the supporters who contributed. We will be repeating the survey again at the end of this season.”