More than 100 residents fill village hall to oppose caravan plans

More than 100 people filled Wreningham Village Hall this evening (August 13) to voice their concerns about the development at Mill Lane. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Residents of a South Norfolk village are to consider paying for legal advice to oppose controversial plans to site caravans on a meadow.

In September 2017, South Norfolk council approved plans for a stable at the site on the condition it was used to accommodate horses.

But applicant Naomi Todd has lodged plans for the building to be used as a “day room”, which would include a kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

She is also seeking permission for the standing of a mobile home, two tourer caravans and three concrete pads.

The proposals prompted 116 villagers to attend the Wreningham Parish meeting to raise their objections.

Residents were asked by district councillor Phil Hardy to not make any personal attacks or use racist language against the Traveller community.

He assured residents that the plans would be “called in” to South Norfolk council’s planning committee for consideration.

Objecting to the development, Ian Holloway, chairman of the village hall, said access to the site was “extremely poor”.

He added: “In terms of the way in which this development has occurred, I do think it is worth noting that it has happened in bad faith.

“We have seen a development that has gone in with very limited scale to start with and it has been massively upgraded.

“If we allow this development to continue I see no reason why we can’t see massive development on this site.”

One resident suggested the parish council should have legal representation at the planning meeting due to complexity of the issue.

Another added: “There is not a person in this room, in my opinion, who would not be willing to put their hand in their pockets to appoint a professional to take on these people.”

At one point during the meeting, Michael Hill, parish council chairman, asked people to raise their hands if they supported the plans, to which no one did.

The meadow site is located next door to the village hall and currently has a caravan parked on it.