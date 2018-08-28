Woman and dogs rescued from cliffs in north Norfolk

Coastguard rescue teams were sent to rescue a woman and her dogs at Sidestrand. PIC: Stuart Anderson Archant

A woman and two dogs have been rescued after they got stuck on some cliffs in north Norfolk.

Coastguard rescue teams sent to rescue a woman and her dogs at Sidestrand. PIC: Stuart Anderson Coastguard rescue teams sent to rescue a woman and her dogs at Sidestrand. PIC: Stuart Anderson

Humber Coastguard said she became stuck at Sidestrand, near Trimingham after trying to get away from the rising tide on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman said that coastguard rescue teams from Cromer and Sheringham were among those sent to help rescue the woman and her dogs.

