Woman and dogs rescued from cliffs in north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 22:48 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 05 November 2018
A woman and two dogs have been rescued after they got stuck on some cliffs in north Norfolk.
Coastguard rescue teams sent to rescue a woman and her dogs at Sidestrand. PIC: Stuart Anderson
Humber Coastguard said she became stuck at Sidestrand, near Trimingham after trying to get away from the rising tide on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman said that coastguard rescue teams from Cromer and Sheringham were among those sent to help rescue the woman and her dogs.
