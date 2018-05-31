Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

11-year-old girl rescued at Southwold after being caught up in lateral current

PUBLISHED: 12:20 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 August 2018

Harrison Blowers, of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, rescues girl who got caught up in a lateral current at Southwold. Picture: RNLI

Harrison Blowers, of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, rescues girl who got caught up in a lateral current at Southwold. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A lifeguard at Southwold had to rescue an 11-year-old girl after she got caught up in a lateral current and was being dragged towards the pier.

Harrison Blowers, of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, swam out on a rescue board and brought her back to shore.

At around 1pm, on Sunday, the girl was swimming out between the red and yellow flags when the current suddenly became too strong for her to swim against and began pushing her towards the pier.

The child had got caught in a lateral current, a current which runs parallel to the shore.

Liam Fayle-Parr, RNLI Lifeguard supervisor, said: “This was a fantastic outcome. We were so pleased the girl managed to stay calm and keep herself afloat until our lifeguard could reach her on a rescue board.

“Her reaction showed that our Respect the Water campaign message to stay calm and float does work. The sea is incredibly unpredictable and currents can quickly change direction - knowing how to behave if this happens to you in the water, can save your life.

“The incident also highlights the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, which are there to let swimmers know where is safest to swim, and meant our lifeguards could get to her immediately.”

After the rescue, the young girl told the lifeguards: “The current suddenly became too strong for me to swim against, thank you for your help.”

The family also treated the lifeguards on shift to fish and chips afterwards.

The rescue happened shortly after RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Day demonstrations, in which the lifeguards also relayed important beach safety messages.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast