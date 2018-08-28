Remembrance weekend marked at town’s parish church

St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

The parish church of Lowestoft will mark Remembrance weekend with a series of events.

With St Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft holding the town’s memorial to those who died in the First World War – the end of which is commemorated this

year – the church will be open most of Saturday, November 10 for people to visit.

There is still a chance to place a wooden cross with a poppy on it in St Margaret’s garden of remembrance in memory of any person who has lost their life in a war, but particularly to the 723 people from Lowestoft who died in the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, the 10am Sung Eucharist service will include a shorter sermon than usual so that everyone can join together in a two minute silence at 11am.

The 6pm Sunday evening service will be a special Remembrance service commemorating the 723 names on the church memorial, concluding with the bells sounding out in joining in with the national ring for peace.