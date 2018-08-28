Dejected duo waiting for forever home after 300 days with the RSPCA

Feline friends Mork and Mindy have been waiting for a home for over nine months.

The RSPCA East Norfolk Branch are full to capacity with animals waiting for homes and ones that are recovering from illness or injury. Please think about if you could rehome any of the animals in need this week.

Especially in need of a loving home are long termers Mork and Mindy who would love to be rehomed together as they don’t want to part ways after everything they’ve been through together.

When they first came to the RSPCA Mork and Mindy were poorly, but after being well looked after they are now desperate for a family to call their own.

They would be happiest in a home where they could have safe supervised access to outside.

If you think you could give Mork and Mindy the love they need then please call the RSPCA rehoming line on 07867 972870.

There are lots of other animals who also need help.

Tigertoo is a huge character who is full of energy. He was found wandering the streets in extremely poor condition. He has now put on weight, been neutered and had a dental. He is looking for a home where he will have a neutered female rabbit for company. His hobbies include chasing, climbing and chewing on branches.

Smokey is a large beautiful grey and white cat. He would be happiest in an adult home and could be adopted either on his own or with one of the other cats who he arrived with.

Hemo came into the RSPCA’s care after being hit by a car. He has had a hard life living as a stray for sometimes and now deserves a home where he will be cared for. He loves company and always wants to sit on your lap.

Sylvia is a young female cat who is always talking. She has been used to living with other cats and could live with older children.

Another 3 kittens arrived at the RSPCA last week who seemed to have been born outside along with their timid mum who is not much older than a kitten herself. We have called them Fries, Salty and Ketchup and they are now ready to find their forever homes.

Albie is a gentle giant who loves cuddles. He’ll act shy at first but then he won’t leave you alone. He will need a home where he has a comfy lap to sit on and a nice garden to explore. He would be happiest being the only cat in the home.

Little Cookie is sadly still with us. She needs an adult home with an owner who will give her the time she needs to settle. She takes some time to get used to new people but give her a chance and she’ll she be so grateful.

Humbug is a feral cat who is looking for a stable or farm type home. He will still need all the same care as a domestic cat, a warm place to shelter, fresh food and water daily and medical care.

All of the RSPCAs cats and dogs are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, vet checked and on a flea and worm programme.

Adoption is subject to a successful homevisit and there is a small adoption fee of £55 for cats and kittens and £25 for rabbits. This adoption fee helps the RSPCA to take in the next animal in need, this in no way covers the cost to the branch of making the animal ready for rehoming.

RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk.

Any kitten under 16 weeks that is rehomed from the branch will have a full cost neutering voucher to be used at the vets when they are 16 weeks old. To adopt an animal please call 07867 972870.