Reepham Festival 2019 preparations underway following this year’s success

PUBLISHED: 11:41 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 September 2018

Reepham music festival Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Reepham music festival Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A mid Norfolk music festival is already preparing for its 2019 event following this year’s success.

Reepham Festival 18 took place over Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August and was headlined by 80s pop sensation Roachford and also included performances from Black Water Country and tribute band Mainly Madness.

Reepham Festival 19 preparations are now underway, which will take place on August 9 and August 10.

Steve Jenkins, festival director, said: “We have been going from strength to strength since our first Festival back in 2008. This year we are delighted that Hilary Gauthier will be taking on the PR for our event and we are looking forward to working with her.”

Hilary Gauthier, who lives near Wymondham, said: “I’m delighted to be organising the PR for this well-loved Norfolk event. We’d love to speak to new partners who may be interested in supporting this incredible musical event.”

