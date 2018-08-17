Search

“We’re terribly sad to lose Icky who has been such a wonderful ambassador for Redwings” - pony mourned by horse rescue charity

17 August, 2018 - 16:57
Icky was rescued in 1991 from a horse sale where he was destined for slaughter. Picture: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Staff at a horse rescue charity are mourning the loss of a beloved pony that was the face of the charity for more than 20 years.

Icky had been with Norfolk-based Redwings Horse Sanctuary since 1991 and lived at the charity’s Caldecott Visitor Centre, near Great Yarmouth, since 1999.

He died at the age of 30 and had promoted the sanctuary’s adoption scheme for more than 20 years and was loved by staff and visitors like for his friendly and loving nature and strawberry blond beard and tail.

Registered as a spotty pony, Icky was rescued from a horse sale having been destined for slaughter. He was discovered extremely thin, with a severe worm problem and was terrified of people.

But thanks to specialist and sympathetic behaviour training from his new carers at the sanctuary, Icky soon overcame his fears and became a Redwing’s adoption star.

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, said: “We’re terribly sad to lose Icky who has been such a wonderful ambassador for Redwings.

“He was adored by his carers and supporters – some of whom had been sponsoring and visiting him year in, year out for over 20 years.

“In fact, when Icky had to spend his 30th birthday in our horse hospital earlier this year, he received so many get well cards we almost ran out of space to put them up in his stable.

“Despite being a registered spotty pony, this wasn’t enough to stop Icky from being neglected when he was young, which shows that cruelty can happen to any horse or donkey in spite of their desirability.

“As one of our longest-serving adoption stars, Icky helped to raise thousands of pounds in sponsorship for himself and his companions at the sanctuary, giving even more neglected ponies, like he was once, the chance to start a new and happy life. What a fantastic legacy to leave.”

A memorial fund has been set-up in Icky’s name to help raise money towards the 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules being cared for by Redwings nationwide every day.

To make a donation in Icky’s name, call 01508 481000 or visit www.redwings.org.uk/donating

