New Norwich bar for over-25s set to open in Prince of Wales Road

PUBLISHED: 12:50 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:10 20 August 2018

20 Prince of Wales Road, the proposed location for Red Rock Café. Picture; David Hannant

20 Prince of Wales Road, the proposed location for Red Rock Café. Picture; David Hannant

Archant

A new bar aimed at the older market is coming to the city and aims to give guests ‘an experience rather than a night out.’

Red Rock Cafe is set to open in 20 Prince of Wales Road in the former home of New York New York bar next Saturday August 25 and will be for over-25s only.

The venue will be open on Friday and Saturday and will have a retro theme including a flashing LED dance floor.

Owner Andy Gotts, who also owns Fluke bar in Prince of Wales Road, said: “I have worked in the industry for 20 years and it’s something vastly different for Norwich.

“It will be for over-25s and will be very retro and cater for the older market and we want it to be a classy venue.

“The bar will be geared towards hen and stag parties, birthdays and everything that involves a celebration.”

The dress code will be smart casual and the owner claims the average age of customers will be 30.

The initial application submitted to Norwich City Council in April said that the lighting, decor and furniture are intended to appeal to the older demographic.

Mr Dotts added: “We want to give customers an experience rather than a night out.

“It’s all about filling a venue with like-minded people and I hear often that the older generation won’t visit the lower part of Prince of Wales Road as it is ‘full of kids.’

“We wanted to create a bespoke venue for the older age group.”

