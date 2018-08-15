Search

Video

This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 20 August 2018

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows will be using Norwich Airport as the base for its Clacton Airshow appearance this week.

SaxonAir are handling the famous RAF aerobatics team at Norwich Airport as the team makes its way to and from the Essex airshow.

The planes are set to arrive at Norwich Airport at 12.30pm on Thursday August 23 before departing for the air show at 2.46pm.

The planes will return to Norwich Airport at 3.35pm.

On Friday August 24 the Red Arrows will depart Norwich airport at 12.46pm for the second day of the air show.

They will arrive back at Norwich Airport at 1.35pm before departing for Exeter at 3.45pm.

The Red Arrows wowed the crowds at the Cromer Carnival last week with a dazzling display.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team shot into the skies over the north Norfolk resort town to mark the high point of Cromer’s festival week.

Thousands of people flocked to the seafront to secure the best vantage point, as the skilled squad of Hawk fast jets whirled, twirled and roared away, often leaving smoke trails of red, white and blue in their glorious wake.

Will you be looking out for the distinctive planes? Let us know in the comments.

