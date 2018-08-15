READER GALLERY: How you captured the Red Arrows in full flight
PUBLISHED: 09:36 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:37 17 August 2018
The Red Arrows returned to Norfolk’s skies in a blaze of red, white and blue.
The RAF display team’s annual appearance over Cromer Carnival has become a highlight of the event and yesterday was no exception.
Thousands of people from pensioners to families with infants flocked to the promenade, the pier and onto the beach itself to secure a good vantage point, as the squad of nine Hawk fast-jets hove into view, followed by the roar of their Rolls-Royce engines.
A major feature of the show is when the jets leave smoke trails, often in intricate patterns, including a love heart.
The white smoke is produced by injecting diesel into the hot exhaust from the jet engine. This reaches temperatures of more than 400 degrees Celsius and vaporises immediately.
The blue and red colours are made by mixing dye with the diesel.
Here are some of your photos of the dazzling display.
• Would you like to add your top shots of the Red Arrows to this gallery? Email your shots to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or add them to our Enjoy Cromer More group on Facebook