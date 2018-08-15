Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

READER GALLERY: How you captured the Red Arrows in full flight

PUBLISHED: 09:36 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:37 17 August 2018

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

The Red Arrows returned to Norfolk’s skies in a blaze of red, white and blue.

The Red Arrows returned to Norfolk’s skies in a blaze of red, white and blue.

The RAF display team’s annual appearance over Cromer Carnival has become a highlight of the event and yesterday was no exception.

Thousands of people from pensioners to families with infants flocked to the promenade, the pier and onto the beach itself to secure a good vantage point, as the squad of nine Hawk fast-jets hove into view, followed by the roar of their Rolls-Royce engines.

A major feature of the show is when the jets leave smoke trails, often in intricate patterns, including a love heart.

The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan PalmerThe Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer

The white smoke is produced by injecting diesel into the hot exhaust from the jet engine. This reaches temperatures of more than 400 degrees Celsius and vaporises immediately.

The blue and red colours are made by mixing dye with the diesel.

Here are some of your photos of the dazzling display.

• Would you like to add your top shots of the Red Arrows to this gallery? Email your shots to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or add them to our Enjoy Cromer More group on Facebook

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKERThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKERThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Deb HerbertRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Deb Herbert

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Sue Bignell PhotographyRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne BurdenThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne BurdenThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan PalmerThe Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne BurdenThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne BurdenThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Michael StearmanThe Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Michael Stearman

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Claire FrancouRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Claire Francou

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan PalmerRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan PalmerRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan PalmerRed Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Watching the Red Arrow at Cromer Carnival display from the putting green. Picture: Olly DeakinWatching the Red Arrow at Cromer Carnival display from the putting green. Picture: Olly Deakin

Red Arrows display at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Brad DammsRed Arrows display at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Brad Damms

Watching the Red Arrows at Cromer. Picture: Katrina CunningtonWatching the Red Arrows at Cromer. Picture: Katrina Cunnington

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Festival of Anglo Sikh Heritage will mark death anniversary of Maharaja Duleep Singh

Members of the Sikh Temple Guardwara Baba Budha Sahib during a visit to Thetford in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Search continues for missing man Andrew Watson

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast