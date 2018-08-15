Gallery

READER GALLERY: How you captured the Red Arrows in full flight

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

The Red Arrows returned to Norfolk’s skies in a blaze of red, white and blue.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Red Arrows returned to Norfolk’s skies in a blaze of red, white and blue.

The RAF display team’s annual appearance over Cromer Carnival has become a highlight of the event and yesterday was no exception.

Thousands of people from pensioners to families with infants flocked to the promenade, the pier and onto the beach itself to secure a good vantage point, as the squad of nine Hawk fast-jets hove into view, followed by the roar of their Rolls-Royce engines.

A major feature of the show is when the jets leave smoke trails, often in intricate patterns, including a love heart.

The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer

The white smoke is produced by injecting diesel into the hot exhaust from the jet engine. This reaches temperatures of more than 400 degrees Celsius and vaporises immediately.

The blue and red colours are made by mixing dye with the diesel.

Here are some of your photos of the dazzling display.

• Would you like to add your top shots of the Red Arrows to this gallery? Email your shots to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or add them to our Enjoy Cromer More group on Facebook

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: JON WALKER

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Deb Herbert Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Deb Herbert

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer The Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Michael Stearman The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Michael Stearman

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Claire Francou Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Claire Francou

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Alan Palmer

Watching the Red Arrow at Cromer Carnival display from the putting green. Picture: Olly Deakin Watching the Red Arrow at Cromer Carnival display from the putting green. Picture: Olly Deakin

Red Arrows display at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Brad Damms Red Arrows display at Cromer Carnival. Picture: Brad Damms