Record number of people set to take part in Great War Centenary 5k run

The Dereham 5k run is set to return. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A record number of people have registered to take part in the Dereham 5k run on Sunday August 19, with over 500 entering the race.

This event first took place back in 2011 and has increased in popularity since then, with this year’s event being named the Great War Centenary 5k to honour those who fought in the First World War.

It is organised by the Dereham Runners and chair of the organisation, Todd Lake, said: “The run started in 2011 and because this year is the centenary of the First World War finishing we wanted to do something to honour that.

“We will be having a minutes silence before the race starts as well as a band playing the last post, as they do in Ypres.”

The course is two laps of a flat route which goes around and through the town centre, starting at 9.15am from the junction at Commercial Road and London Road and finishing at the recreation ground opposite Parkwood Leisure, where the race HQ will also be set up.

Competitors will be awarded with a special commemorative medal in honour of the centenary, with the race open to runners of all levels from the ages of 12 and up who are able to complete the course within 40 minutes.

The event costs affiliates £12 to enter and £14 for others, rising to £14 and £16 respectively on the day.

The fun run also takes place at the recreation ground immediately after the 5k race finishes and is free to enter for under 12’s, with parents also able to run with their children.

Mr Lake added: “The profile of this annual event continues to grow year-by-year and last year won the best 5k running award for the east of England, something I am immensely proud of.

“Please do come out and support the runners, a showing similar to the 1 mile event we put on at the start of the Dereham Carnival will only add extra motivation for the runners.”

For more information about the 5k Race or the 1K Fun Run, go to www.derehamrunners.co.uk or email infoderehamrunners@gmail.com.