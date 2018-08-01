Family-friendly festival expecting record crowds for its 16th year

VW Whitenoise Festival Euston Park, near Thetford. Picture: VW Whitenoise Festvial Submitted

A family-friendly festival which celebrates music, the arts and motoring is expecting a record attendance.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trombone playing fun at VW Whitenoise Festival. Picture: VW Whitenoise Festival Trombone playing fun at VW Whitenoise Festival. Picture: VW Whitenoise Festival

Now in its 16th year, the VW Whitenoise Festival is expecting more than 10,000 people to attend, with a mixture of campers and day visitors.

Held for the fifth year at Euston Park, near Thetford, the festival has an exciting line-up of local and national talent.

Kids in campervans made at VW Whitenoise Festival. Picture: Jon Large Kids in campervans made at VW Whitenoise Festival. Picture: Jon Large

Drum Works perform at VW Whitenoise Festival at Euston Park. Picture: Archant library Drum Works perform at VW Whitenoise Festival at Euston Park. Picture: Archant library

Headline acts include The Neville Staple Band (from The Specials), electronic dance group Shades of Rhythm and soul and funk DJs The Allergies.

Bob Marley tribute band The Marley Experience, Killamonjambo, DJ Format and Lakuta will also take to the stage.

Festival organiser Lucy Haughey said: “This is our 16th year which is going to be bigger and better than ever.

“We have an excellent line up of live stage acts, tasty local food, brilliant family entertainment and the best toilet and shower facilities all located in one of the most beautiful parks in the area. It’s set to be a fantastic festival with lovely summer weather.”

The festival will be held from Thursday, August 9 until Sunday, August 12.

Also known for its child-friendly feel, the Planet Kids area will return which will include mini-golf and a large bubble blower, magic shows and Suzanne the Storyweaver on the Woodland Stage.

Children will be fully entertained with hip-hop dance, hula-hooping, clay workshops as well as safari-themed creative recycled art activities.

You won’t be going hungry at the festival with a selection of caterers providing anything from street food, to Middle Eastern food.

On the Sunday, the event culminates with the Show ‘n’ Shine which attracts hundreds of motoring competitors. Rare VW and modern day ones will be on show in addition to a ride range of cars with awards for Best Rod/Custom and Wildest Ride.

There will be free toilet and shower facilities for all to use. Well behaved dogs are welcome on a lead.

For camping information and tickets visit the ticket site.

Day tickets are available to buy on the gate at £20 per adult and £5 per child on Saturday and £12.50 per adult and £5 per child on Sunday.

Visit the festival website for more details.