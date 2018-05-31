How to keep flies at bay – your top 5 tips

Here are some of our readers’ top tips for getting flies to buzz off.

The hot weather brings with it more than cold drinks and trips to the beach.

One of the most unpleasant aspects of the summer months is the sudden influx of flies.

Whether they’re swarming around you while you try to eat outdoors, or entering your home through open windows, flies are a nuisance.

We asked our readers what they do to deal with the unwanted insects and these were the best responses:

1. Insect spray

Teresa Ramator’s top tip was insect spray, specifically “a ton of raid.”

Nigel Davidson agreed with this tip, commenting: “spray directly at them, I gave away an electric zapper, it didn’t seem to attract them”.

2. A fly swatter

Helen Vardy recommended a fly swatter commenting: “You get the problem solved and it’s exercise. If it was an Olympic sport, I fancy my chances.”

Annette Thorpe added: “I have had a fly swatter from Lakeland Plastics for years and it’s the best. I know some of you will think a fly swatter is just a fly swatter but honestly, no others compare”.

3. Vinegar

Lee Williams suggested that vinegar could be the solution to your fly-related problems. His top tip was: “Apple cider vinegar and a few drops of washing up liquid in a bowl placed in each room where they normally are.”

4. Sticky fly papers

According to Shirley Jarvis Snell Sleight: “They’re unsightly but they work”.

5. Not killing spiders

Louisa Griffith-Jones’s top tip was “not killing spiders” and letting them do the work for you.

“Don’t dust the webs away until they’re full,” Terry Bob Cossey added.

Have you tried any of these methods? Do they work? Let us know in the comments.