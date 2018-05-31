Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How to keep flies at bay – your top 5 tips

PUBLISHED: 16:38 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 02 August 2018

Flies can be a real nuisance. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flies can be a real nuisance. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Here are some of our readers’ top tips for getting flies to buzz off.

The hot weather brings with it more than cold drinks and trips to the beach.

One of the most unpleasant aspects of the summer months is the sudden influx of flies.

Whether they’re swarming around you while you try to eat outdoors, or entering your home through open windows, flies are a nuisance.

We asked our readers what they do to deal with the unwanted insects and these were the best responses:

1. Insect spray

Teresa Ramator’s top tip was insect spray, specifically “a ton of raid.”

Nigel Davidson agreed with this tip, commenting: “spray directly at them, I gave away an electric zapper, it didn’t seem to attract them”.

2. A fly swatter

Helen Vardy recommended a fly swatter commenting: “You get the problem solved and it’s exercise. If it was an Olympic sport, I fancy my chances.”

Annette Thorpe added: “I have had a fly swatter from Lakeland Plastics for years and it’s the best. I know some of you will think a fly swatter is just a fly swatter but honestly, no others compare”.

3. Vinegar

Lee Williams suggested that vinegar could be the solution to your fly-related problems. His top tip was: “Apple cider vinegar and a few drops of washing up liquid in a bowl placed in each room where they normally are.”

4. Sticky fly papers

According to Shirley Jarvis Snell Sleight: “They’re unsightly but they work”.

5. Not killing spiders

Louisa Griffith-Jones’s top tip was “not killing spiders” and letting them do the work for you.

“Don’t dust the webs away until they’re full,” Terry Bob Cossey added.

Have you tried any of these methods? Do they work? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast