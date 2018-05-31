Search

Reader letter: The council’s plans to replace Splash will backfire

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:17 19 August 2018

An artist's impression of the interior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDC

I must say that I was very sad to hear of the proposed replacement for the Splash in Sheringham by the council. I’m not sure the council fully appreciates what draws visitors to the centre in the first place.

As a resident of the King’s Lynn area, I have swimming facilities nearby and certainly would not travel to Sheringham to use a standard swimming pool. We go to Splash because of the fun nature of the pool; the waves, the slide, the beach style layout of the pool.

As a 30 year old, it’s a facility I have used all of my life and I’m sad I’ll never be able to take my kids there should these plans go ahead.

Sure, the building and the pool itself have been sadly neglected a little over the years with some features of the pool ‘patched over’ rather than repaired. But if the centre is completely replaced with a more serious swimming facility as planned,

I can guarantee this decision will backfire financially and the area will lose one of its biggest draws to tourists, thus causing the town’s vital seasonal trade to suffer too. I would strongly urge the Council to reconsider these plans as a matter of urgency for the sake of the town and local area.

LIAM CROSS

King’s Lynn

