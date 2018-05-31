Organisers behind new music festival in north Norfolk quick to quash noise concerns

Views over East Raynham. Residents have voiced concerns over the performance times of a new musical festival being help there. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY. Archant

Organisers behind an inaugural music festival in north Norfolk have been quick to reassure residents over noise level concerns.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes following the schedule announcement of the Cosmic Roots Festival’s event at Raynham Walled Garden, near Fakenham, which states that music will be played throughout the night until as late as 5am.

But the people behind the plans say the prevention of sound pollution is one of their “highest priorities”.

A spokesperson said: “We want to ensure that all local residents are comfortable with the event taking place, and [we] have therefore been completely transparent about the nature of the event and the timings.

“Beyond liaising with the local community, we are working closely with the North Norfolk District Council and our sound management team in order to take considerable steps to ensure that sound is contained within the confined area of the event.”

Measures include configuring speakers to point down, creating straw bale walls to capture sound and isolate noise, and the use of stretch tents. The woodland canopy is also expected to insulate the sound.

Independent off-site sound management will carry out regular checks at key points including Toftrees, Hellhoughton, West Raynham, South Raynham, Pattesley, and Colkirk, and each stage will be monitored by a sound technician.

The Environmental Protection, Norfolk police and Highways have also been provided with an approved event management plan.

There will be three stages in operation during the event, which kicks off on Thursday September 6 at 1pm till 3am the next day. Friday’s events will start at 10am and run till 5am. The last day on Saturday will begin at 10am and finish at 5am on the Sunday.

The spokesperson added: “This event is very different to others held locally that have raised substantial concerns amongst the local community in recent years.

“[It] is far smaller in scale, with 1,000 capacity, the size of sound systems is correlative to this and we have considered multiple measures to negate the event’s impact on the environs and its inhabitants.”

Organisers are inviting local residents to attend a site walk on Wednesday September 5 to voice any concerns and will be offering those who come discounted tickets. Attendees will also be provided with multiple means of contact before the event to phone if there are any problems.

The idea behind the festival is to bring together a collective creativity which includes artists, film makers and musicians.