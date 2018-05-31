Search

Rare chance to visit £5.75 million estate designed by Capability Brown

PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 20 August 2018

The public will get a rare chance to see Redgrave Park when it hosts a flower festival. Picture: Archant Library

Members of the public are being given a rare opportunity to visit Redgrave Park which includes landscapes designed by ‘Britain’s greatest gardener’ Capability Brown.

A public flower festival is taking place in a Grade II listed Georgian period folly at the estate on the Norfolk/Suffolk border on September 1 and 2.

The historic park dates back to the Abbots of Bury St Edmunds and a medieval deer park established in 1211. Redgrave Hall was begun by Sir Nicholas Bacon in 1545 and was subsequently sold to Sir John Holt in 1702. In the 1760s Lancelot “Capability” Brown designed the parkland, formed a serpentine lake and built the octagonal folly and a boathouse.

The mansion which once stood on the site was demolished after the Second World War. The estate was put up for sale in 2014 for £5.75 million.

The festival, from 11am to 4.30pm each day, will include flower displays in the folly and local history displays in the cottage. Entry will be £5 per person at the gate.

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

