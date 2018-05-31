Rare chance to visit £5.75 million estate designed by Capability Brown

The public will get a rare chance to see Redgrave Park when it hosts a flower festival. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Members of the public are being given a rare opportunity to visit Redgrave Park which includes landscapes designed by ‘Britain’s greatest gardener’ Capability Brown.

A public flower festival is taking place in a Grade II listed Georgian period folly at the estate on the Norfolk/Suffolk border on September 1 and 2.

The historic park dates back to the Abbots of Bury St Edmunds and a medieval deer park established in 1211. Redgrave Hall was begun by Sir Nicholas Bacon in 1545 and was subsequently sold to Sir John Holt in 1702. In the 1760s Lancelot “Capability” Brown designed the parkland, formed a serpentine lake and built the octagonal folly and a boathouse.

The mansion which once stood on the site was demolished after the Second World War. The estate was put up for sale in 2014 for £5.75 million.

The festival, from 11am to 4.30pm each day, will include flower displays in the folly and local history displays in the cottage. Entry will be £5 per person at the gate.